Holiday season brings increase in pet adoptions for Lucas Co. Pit Crew

It's that time of year when children are making their Christmas wish lists for Santa.

Sometimes, there's a wish for a puppy, which means during the holiday season, pet adoptions generally go up.

For two little girls, Santa brought them an early, surprise Christmas present.

"They just happened to see one last week they liked when they were with their grandma who adopted one," said Carrie McDonald, who's adopted three dogs from the Lucas County Pit Crew. "So, they talked their dad into getting one."

They had no idea their parents were surprising them, but they quickly knew what to name the little puppy because of her brilliant white coat.

"Her name is Diamond," said Ashley, the oldest of the two girls.

The family is excited to take Diamond home, but said the decision didn't come lightly.

"Make sure you know how long they're going to live," McDonald said. "What their needs are going to be and what kind of health they could run into. Learn about the breed. You never know what could happen. We've lost two dogs in the last year and a half to cancer."

Adding a new member to your family can be exciting, especially around the Holidays. Trainers at the Lucas County Pit Crew said it's important to remember it takes a lot to have a puppy. It's not just as simple as finding a present under a tree.

"Because they are a lot of work," said Jean Keating, Lucas County Pit Crew. "People should sit down as a family say do we have the time to train this puppy, are we committed to doing this. It can be a lot of fun at the holidays to surprise someone, but come mid-January us at the rescue find ourselves answering a lot of calls of people who want to bring their puppy back because puppies chew and puppies pee and puppies run all over the place."

The Pit Crew advises early training and lots of puppy play time can help families have a successful adoption.

"It could have gone to a family that's committed to spending that time and raising them, so that for the next 15 years you have a phenomenal family companion," Keating said. "But you've got to put the time in upfront."

The experience will also have other benefits for the girls and Diamond.

"It teaches them responsibility," said McDonald. "They're going to learn that they've got to take care of her and take care of her needs."

To support families in successful adoptions during the holiday season, the Lucas County Pit Crew will start puppy classes in the beginning of January.

They will also have Pictures with Santa again on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a $10 donation.

