Mother, father finish artwork honoring late son in annual Rose Parade

A mother and father are remembering the life of their son, while also remembering the new lives he gave to those who needed it.

Pioneer residents Kim and Kevin Oxender will gather with family and friends Sunday afternoon to place the final touches on an art display in memory of their late son Kaleb that will be seen on the 2017 Donate Life Rose Parade Float.

Kaleb died when he was 20 years old and through his gift of tissue donation, he was able to help heal 64 people.

Sunday, his parents are gathering at the Pioneer American Legion Post 307 to finish up Kaleb’s floragraph, or artistic floral portrait, which will be displayed on the float.

The Polynesian catamaran will be featured in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2 in Pasadena, CA.

It’s theme, Teammates in Life, will recognize a total of 96 honorees, and it will be driven by 24 organ, eye and tissue transplant recipients who found strength from their donors.

“We are very honored to be part of this year’s sponsors who support the 2017 Donate Life Rose Parade float, to continue showcasing the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Abby Brentlinger, Community Tissue Services’ Toledo director, in a press release. “We are excited to represent our community through the stories of our participants, whose lives have been forever changed and touched by the gift of life, whether they are living donors, donor families, or recipients.”

In the U.S., there are more than 120,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ, according to the press release. A single organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives and heal 50.

The following are more ways to gather information on becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor:

Online at DonateLifeOhio.org.

At the Bureau of Motor Vehicles when you obtain or renew your driver’s license or state ID card.

By contacting Community Tissue Services at 1-866-684-7783.

