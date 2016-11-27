Deer-gun hunting season opens Monday

Thousands of deer hunters will converge on the rural areas and woodlands of the state Monday as the traditional white-tailed deer season opens.

This is the annual deer-gun season in which the harvest of the popular white-tail will be the focus of the hunt.

During the gun season in Ohio, deer can be targeted with shotguns, rifles, muzzleloaders and some handguns.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says deer hunting is still the most effective means of managing the Ohio deer populations and in some areas, like Lucas County, where there is an overpopulation of deer, hunters will be able to take as many as four deer each during the season.

However, hunters may only harvest one buck.

Last year, hunters in the state of Ohio, bagged about 73,400 white-tails during the week-long deer-gun season.

The season runs from Nov. 28 through Dec.4.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.