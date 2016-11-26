Cleveland court changing approach to set bail more fairly

A spokesman says Cleveland Municipal Court will change its approach to setting bail to do that more fairly.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2fR8Pfe ) reports the court has agreed to partner with a Houston-based foundation that developed a formula to help judges assess whether a defendant will show up for court or commit a crime while awaiting trial. A defendant's age and criminal history are among nine factors considered under the risk-assessment formula from the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

Bail reform advocates argue that courts rely too heavily on bonds, leaving poorer defendants awaiting their court dates in jail while wealthier ones are released.

Lucas County's court uses the foundation's system and has said it's saving time and money.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Court is separately studying potential bail reform.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.