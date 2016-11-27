Fire department puts out vacant house fire on Noble Street

Toledo police were the first on scene at a vacant house fire on 1444 Noble Street that happened around 12:15 a.m Sunday.

The Battalion chief said they were considering a defensive fire, or control burn, due to extensive damages and numerous hazards in the house.

The fire started in the back of the house.

Toledo Edison arrived on scene to turn off the electricity. Gas and electric were both on in the house, maybe because of a possible renovation.

No injuries occurred. The cause is under investigation.

