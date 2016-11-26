Tradition and home town feel make Small Business Saturday something special

There are now three major holiday shopping days.

You’ve got Black Friday, Cyber Monday and two days after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday.

That’s what brought folks out to scenic Grand Rapids and its quaint shops.

The event was started in 2010 by American Express.

It encourages shoppers to ditch the big box stores and support smaller, locally owned businesses.

“I think it brings the community closer together and it’s nice to support the small town and keep them going,” said shopper Annika Barrow.

Her sister Chelsea agreed.

“I like the homey feel. It brings you home and you support the town,” said Chelsea.

Last year, American Express says the shopping day attracted 95 million shoppers who spent $16.2 million.

The Old Gilead Country Store had a steady flow of customers.

Marian Orzechowski has owned the store for 29 years.

She says folks come for a more comfortable, relaxed experience.

“A lot of times we have unusual things. Not just what’s currently popular. Things from another time. Tradition. Lots of tradition,” said Marian.

And this day is becoming a tradition, as a sign at Marian’s store says, to ‘Show Love and Shop Small.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.





