Perrysburg twirler taking in final Ohio State/Michigan game as member of Wolverines band

Before a single play is run, the bands will take the field.

One of the three twirlers wearing maize and blue is a graduate of Perrysburg High School.

Hannah Williamson grew up a Wolverine fan in Ohio, and she has a story that is similar to many in our area.

"My older sister went to Ohio State," says Williamson. "Most of my distant family are Ohio State fans, but we don't like to talk about that in my immediate household."

Williamson says she's trained her entire life to be a twirler at the collegiate level but now her time at Michigan is coming to a close.

She's twirled for the final time in the Big House, now she will make her last trip to Columbus.

But she will always have incredible memories from her time at Michigan.

"The first time I went out there it was definitely overwhelming," said Williamson. "Still, I try to take it all in when I'm on the fifty yard line running out of the tunnel. So, it's overwhelming and it's crazy, but they all want you to be there so it's really fun."

Just like the seniors on the football team, this will be the last Michigan-Ohio State game for Hannah.

She's hoping to leave Columbus with her first win over the Buckeyes.

"I'm ready to get the W for the Wolverines," says Williamson. "It's going to be emotional. I've gone to Ohio State once before, obviously we didn't come out on top, but I'm excited. It's going to be a good game."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.