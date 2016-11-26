Sergeant with Wood Co. Sheriff's Office dies after accidentally discharging own weapon

A Wood County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in an accidental shooting at his home in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Al Adams, 56, a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's department suffered a single gunshot wound to the side, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

Adams worked as a corrections officer in the Wood County Detention Center.

“He was a very likeable guy, someone that really enjoyed people and got along with everybody here,” said Sheriff Wasylyshyn.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says Adams was off-duty at the time and was in his yard and told someone in the house to dial 911 because he had shot himself.

He was transported to Wood County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting which took place at the Adam's home on SR Route 65 just west of Grand Rapids.

