Abortion, guns, energy among lame-duck topics in Ohio

Abortion, guns and other hot-button topics are expected to dominate Statehouse debate during the final weeks of the two-year legislative session.

A number of proposals are queued up for possible action before legislators wrap up business in mid-December.

Among them is a ban on abortions after the 20-week mark, expanded concealed-carry access and a financial remedy for the state's struggling unemployment compensation system.

Lawmakers also face a year-end deadline to resolve an impasse with Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) over Ohio's suspended clean-energy targets.

Other proposals under consideration would impose limits on minimum-wage increases at the local level, stiffen pet store regulations and send a new commission to set pay levels for elected public officials to voters.

Floor sessions resume Tuesday, with business likely to conclude by Dec. 8.

