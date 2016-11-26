Toledo woman whose husband was executed by Castro has no comment

In the wake of news that long-time Cuban leader Fidel Castro has died, a Toledo woman, whose husband was executed by Castro, says she will have no comment on his death.

Jon Richardson, the attorney for the 80-year-old Olga Goodwin tells WTOL she prefers not to say anything at this time about Castro's death.

Goodwin, who was born Olga Rodriguez in Cuba, was once married to Toledo native William Morgan who earned the nickname "Yankee Comandante" as he fought for Castro's revolution almost 60 years ago.

Morgan, however, fell out of favor with Castro when he became disillusioned with Castro's move to communism in Cuba. By 1961, the young Morgan was jailed for planning a revolt against Castro and then executed on orders from the Cuban leader.

Morgan, while in Cuba, had met and married Goodwin who fought alongside him in the hills and jungles during the revolution against the Batista regime.

When Morgan was imprisoned, Goodwin and their two babies were put under house arrest. She was later thrown in jail for her dissention and was subject to the brutal prisons of Cuba.

Goodwin managed to flee Cuba in 1980 during the Mariel Boatlift and made her way to Toledo, where she reunited with Captain Morgan's mother. She has never left.

In the past 36 years she remarried, lives in west Toledo and has not given up hope that someday she can have the remains of her late husband William Morgan returned to his home in Toledo.

Castro, however, always claimed he didn't know where Morgan was buried.

The story of Olga Goodwin and William Morgan has received more attention in recent years after the publication of a book entitled "Yanqui Comandante" by two Toledo Blade writers.

There are also efforts underway to tell the story in a cinematic portrayal. Actor George Clooney has taken notice of the saga and has been pushing for its production in recent years.

