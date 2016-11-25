Self-driving truck hits the road as Ohio discusses research - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Self-driving truck hits the road as Ohio discusses research

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, OH (AP) -

State officials say Ohio is making new investments to support innovative transportation technology like a self-driving truck that will begin traveling next week on U.S. Route 33 and the Ohio Turnpike.

They say a vehicle from self-driving truck maker Otto will travel a 35-mile stretch of U.S. Route 33 on Monday between Dublin and East Liberty, home to the state's Transportation Research Center. A human driver in the truck will be positioned to intervene should anything go awry.

Officials say that section of Route 33 will become a corridor where new technologies can be safely tested in real-life traffic, aided by a fiber-optic cable network and sensor systems slated for installation next year. Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is expected to detail that investment Monday before the truck hits the road.

