Body found in front of Highland Park was a suicide, police say

The body found Saturday in front of Highland Park in south Toledo has been ruled a suicide, police say.

The call came into 911 just after midnight saying there was a person down.

Police blocked off the area with crime tape after the body was found in the grass in front of the park.

A man was found with a gun shot wound to his head. A gun and one single shell casing was also recovered near his body.

Police say no one actually witnessed the shooting, someone just called 911 when they discovered the body.

Lt. Joe Heffernan said the man recently threatened loved ones that he would commit suicide.

No other information is being released at this time.

