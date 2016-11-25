Small businesses looking ahead to big shopping day on Saturday

As Black Friday winds down, Small Business Saturday is amping up, and businesses in Bowling Green will be ready.

"It's really great to know people are starting to think about the smaller stores on Saturdays," said Amy Craft Ahrens the owner of For Keeps.

She says the day of shopping started six years ago by American Express as a way to get people to support small, local businesses.

Ahrens says it's important for shoppers to support it.

"Remembering to shop local is just key to keeping a vibrant small community like downtown Bowling Green. We're very lucky here, we have a very vibrant downtown and that's because the people understand it's important to shop us," said Ahrens.

To lure shoppers she is offering some great deals.

"You get to pull a coupon from our Christmas stocking and save 10, 20, or 30 percent off store wide," said Ahrens.

Ginny's Inspired Fashions is also ready for the big day. The store boasts having unique accessories and clothing items.

"We try to find as many many vendors, as many items that are made in the U.S., and are not found in big stores. So you really get something unique," said Suzanna Eberly, the manager of the store.

She says they're offering customers 20 percent off everything on Saturday and she's looking forward to what has become one of their biggest shopping days of the year.

"I think increasingly it's gotten more awareness and people are coming out specifically on that day more and more, so it's a good day for us," said Eberly.

