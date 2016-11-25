Elderly couple found after being lost en route to Toledo for Thanksgiving

An elderly couple has been found after being lost en route to Toledo from their home in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma police say the found Gerald and Nita Heggie at their home in McElester, and the two did not realize there was an alert out for them.

The couple's son Kenneth Heggie told WTOL they turned back around in St. Louis and headed back home after they got lost.

A multi-state "Silver" alert was issued Friday afternoon for the missing couple. 78-year-old Gerald and his 75-year-old wife Nita had been missing for nearly 48 hours and were last heard from Thanksgiving Day morning as they passed through St. Louis, Missouri.

The couple was on their way to Toledo to visit family.

Kenneth said the last time he talked with his father, he sounded confused and then the phone disconnected, and he hadn't been able to reconnect since.

The last tracking ping received by law enforcement put them in the St. Louis area at the time.

The couple had lived in the Toledo area for many years, and their son says they come home to visit family about once a year after retiring to McElester, Oklahoma, several years ago.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.