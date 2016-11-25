Fans stock up on Ohio State and Michigan gear for "the Game"

In case you needed to be reminded, Saturday is the day #2 Ohio State faces off against #3 Michigan.

While the game has one of the biggest rivalries in football for over one hundred years, this year’s game has an added importance and fans are excited about the fierce match up.

They’ve been rushing to get their last-minute gear for game day.

“When you have a college fan shop like this, this is what you basically live and die for,” said Jim Damschroder, owner of the Buckeye Store and More in Sylvania. “I mean this is what’s fun.”

The rivalry is especially fierce in Toledo, being so close to the Michigan border, and that means some households are divided.

The Lanciano brothers each have their own reason for rooting on their team, no matter how big or small.

“Half the family lives on the Ohio side, the Toledo side, and half the family lives on the Michigan side,” said Michael Lanciano, a Michigan fan. “We grew up with the rivalry and I liked the winged helmets better.”

“I did my residency at Ohio State and then our son, Bennett, was also born at Ohio State overlooking the Horseshoe,” said his brother Nicholas Lanciano, an Ohio State fan.

The family will watch the game together, each hoping for a different outcome.

Other fans are excited about the game and anxious to see the final score.

“The question mark is the quarterback,” said Mark Matthews, a Michigan fan. “However, I think if John O’Korn plays he will do the job and get it done. I think Jabrill Peppers will come into play on offense and we’ll be stand out.”

“Compared to the last ten years there’s a lot more pressure,” said Mike Roth, an Ohio State fan. “I mean Michigan is good no matter how you slice that, but basically we’re still going to beat them.”

“I think it’s going to be an interesting game to watch,” said Debby Roth, an Ohio State fan. “I really think that what needs to happen is we just need to blow them out of the stadium.”

The Buckeye Store and More is open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and will open around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday for fans who are looking to get some last-minute gear before the big game.

The store has special deals and offers happening this whole weekend.

"The Game" starts at noon on Saturday. Be sure to tune into WTOL 11 for 'The Rivalry: Pre-game special" at 10 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.





