Big Board playoffs: Week 4 Finals

OHSAA Finals
Anthony Wayne 0
Cincinnati Lasalle 35
Marion Local 36
Patrick Henry 7
Central Catholic 0
Trotwood Madison 36
Minster 27
McComb 23
MHSAA Championship Finals
Muskegon Catholic Central 35
Whiteford 6
