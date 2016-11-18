Big Board playoffs: Week 4 Finals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board playoffs: Week 4 Finals

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

OHSAA Finals

Anthony Wayne 0

Cincinnati Lasalle 35

Marion Local 36

Patrick Henry 7

Central Catholic 0

Trotwood Madison 36

Minster 27

McComb 23

MHSAA Championship Finals

Muskegon Catholic Central 35

Whiteford 6

Powered by Frankly