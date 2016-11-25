Whitehouse Tree Farm donates 'Trees for Troops'

There are 75,000 reasons to come to the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm. That’s because there are 75,000 trees there you can cut down and buy.

The trees always go on sale the day after Thanksgiving. It's the great growing conditions this year and consistent prices that bring out the crowds every season.

“Just the tradition of it all, fun with the kids, the excitement, getting in the holiday spirit” says tree buyer Julie Vance.

Families come, but so do military veterans like Perry Brown of Desert Storm.

“Being a military veteran, I see they do a lot of good for the veterans and the troops overseas, families here in the United States. So I bring my business down here," Brown said.

Doing all that good is tree farm owner Duke Wheeler.

This year, he’s donating 200 trees for the "Trees for Troops" program sponsored by the National Christmas Tree Association.

They’ll be shipped to the Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

“We do it because they protect us,” says Duke Wheeler.

In addition, he’ll give 150 free trees to Viet Nam vets, families with soldiers overseas and families of soldiers who returned home last year.

“It’s great to honor them," says Wheeler. "Trees are personal to me and I love giving them away."

Marshall Adams is retired from the 180th Ohio Air National Guard and picking up his tree.

“It means a lot. It’s helps us out financially” he says.

And a small way to say thank you for keeping our country free and being able to celebrate holidays like Christmas.

