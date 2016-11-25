Toledo Area Humane Society holds Black 'Furday' special

Sales are everywhere on Black Friday, but there might be one place shoppers didn’t expect would have a discount like the others, or really some dog gone good deals.

The Toledo Area Human Society had quite the crowd for their Black ‘Furday’ Specials.

“We had 10 people in line this morning with their chairs, just like a real department store, waiting for us to open,” said shelter manager Lisa Sommers.

No fights broke out in line at the human society, but one woman waiting in line was anxious that somebody might want the same animal that she did.

“There was two girls that were sitting in front, had their chairs, sat right in front of the door, and we seen other people coming in, and I started having anxiety attacks because I wanted to go and get the cat already,” Alexis Lucurgo said.

The deals were so good, people couldn’t wait to pick out their new pets.

The first hour, every adoption fee was half off.

Some, picking out early Christmas presents, others just adding a furry friend to the family for the holidays.

How long have they been waiting for this moment?

“Oh, a year or so, probably, and so we finally got around to it,” said Fred Hearn.

Twenty dogs were available for adoption Friday, but one stook out to the Hearn and his two sons.

“It’s a Labrador retriever mix, and it was an exciting dog, and they actually were the ones that liked her first, so they kind of picked it out,” said Hearn.

There was loads of excitement coming from both the two-legged and also four-legged friends about what the day could bring.

Luckily, the Hearns won’t be the only ones going home with a new family member.

