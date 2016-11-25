Oregon man celebrates 108th Thanksgiving meal

An Oregon man celebrated more than just Thanksgiving, it was his 108th Thanksgiving.

Just this month, Ard Stephens celebrated his birthday, so he’s obviously had his fair share of Thanksgiving meals, but there’s one thing that won’t be on his plate.

Turkey.

Due to the fact that he is a vegetarian.

He shares what he thinks contributes to a long and healthy life.

“I was a finicky eater when I was little. I didn’t like the taste of tobacco, so I didn’t use tobacco. I drank a little liquor like all the kids, but I didn’t like it, so I didn’t really drink,” Stephens said.

Stephens is one of nine children. He’s also a husband and father.

His family says that he has blossomed over the years, and it’s due to his giving heart.

