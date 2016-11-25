Toys for Tots helps teach children to give back

It’s hard to believe that Christmas is coming in just a month, and some people are already getting into the holiday spirit by helping out one another.

A Toys for Tots drive was held Saturday afternoon at the Stranahan Theater, where kids and parents showed up to make donations, as marines and Santa Claus collected toys for all ages.

One local parent says she sees the need for instilling the importance of teaching children to give back.

“We have been trying to, since she’s been even smaller, she’s three and a half, but we’ve been trying to teach her that it’s important to give back to other kids,” says mother Kate Deye. “She had fun picking out the toys.”

Daniel Stoll, Sheriff Sgt. Marines, knows this a great way to get the kids involved.

“When kids want to give to kids, that makes it so much better,” Stoll said. “I mean that just really shows you that people around here care about one another.”

As another treat kids were able to get their pictures taken with both Santa and a marine when they brought in an unwrapped toy for this year’s drive.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.