Man on 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list arrested in Ohio

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man wanted in the death of his 3-year-old stepson has been captured in Ohio.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 28-year-old Demetrius Covington was taken into custody Wednesday at an apartment complex in Dayton, Ohio.

The TBI had placed Covington on their 10 Most Wanted List on Tuesday after the child, Ja'Kari Phillips, was pronounced dead.

Covington, who is awaiting extradition to Tennessee, is charged with first-degree murder.

Covington hadn't been seen since Nov. 18 after calling the child's mother at work to say the boy had fallen in the bathtub and was injured. Authorities say the child had bruises across his body and the injuries were non-accidental.

It is unclear whether Covington has an attorney.

