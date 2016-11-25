Runners take to the streets of downtown Toledo for Turkey Chase

More than 2,600 runners took to the streets in downtown Toledo Thursday for the annual Turkey Chase.

The rainy conditions didn't stop runners and walkers from getting out to enjoy their morning at the Thanksgiving race sponsored by WTOL and Dave's Running.

That includes Brian Hackenburg, who ran the race in his firemen's gear. This was the 63rd race he has ran in the gear for the Fireman Rob Foundation.

He says he ran slower than he wanted, but still had fun.

A good number of spectators and their pets even came to cheer them on!

"We had a great turnout. Winning time was 15:46 today, so fast run today. It's a fast course. It's a perfect rectangle, so you get a lot of fast times. A lot of elite runners coming out and running today, and a lot of families as well," said Jim Pool, Dave's Running.

Money raised through the Turkey Chase benefits the great work done by the Cherry Street Mission and Hannah's Socks, an organization started by a Toledo girl which collects socks for the homeless.

