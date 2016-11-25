Humane Society offering Black Friday deals

The Toledo Area Human Society is joining in on Black Friday deals.

There will be door buster prizes for the first 15 people and an extra special prize for the first 5.

They are also offering 50 percent off adoption fees from noon to 1 p.m. and 20 percent off adoptions from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you're more into furry friends than clothing, head on over to help a four-legged friend in need this holiday season.

They are located at 827 Illinois Ave in Maumee.

