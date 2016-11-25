Fire destroys three townhouses in Monroe

Three townhouses in Monroe were destroyed Thursday after a fire ripped through them.

It happened off South Dixie Highway early Thanksgiving morning.

Authorities say the fire ignited inside the basement of one unit and spread to three others.

A fourth townhouse sustained just minor damage.

At least five people are now displaced.

Luckily, no on was hurt.

