1 dead, 2 injured after serious crash near the Craig Bridge Street

One person is dead and two others are injured after a devastating crash near the Craig Bridge Street Friday.

It happened around 2 a.m. on N. Summit Street in north Toledo.

Police say the driver of the car was driving down N. Summit at a high rate of speed when he tried to take a curve, went off the right side of the road and skidded sideways into a pole.

The pole was knocked out of the ground and the car was almost split in half.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers were rushed to St. Vincent's Medical Center. hospital. One is listed in critical condition. The other is listed in good condition.

The area was blocked off for about two hours after the accident, but has since been cleared.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.