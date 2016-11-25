Thanksgiving brawl sends stabbing victim to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thanksgiving brawl sends stabbing victim to hospital

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Thanksgiving brawl sent two people to the hospital Friday. 

It happened just after midnight on Stannard Drive near Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo. 

Police responding to a domestic dispute inside an apartment found one man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. 

He was the transported to a nearby hospital along with another man with cuts on his face. 

A woman was also checked out at the scene. 

No word on what started the fight. 

We're told at least one arrest was made.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly