Thanksgiving brawl sends stabbing victim to hospital

A Thanksgiving brawl sent two people to the hospital Friday.

It happened just after midnight on Stannard Drive near Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo.

Police responding to a domestic dispute inside an apartment found one man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He was the transported to a nearby hospital along with another man with cuts on his face.

A woman was also checked out at the scene.

No word on what started the fight.

We're told at least one arrest was made.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.