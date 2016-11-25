Police look for driver responsible for fiery crash in south Tole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for driver responsible for fiery crash in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for the driver responsible for a fiery crash in south Toledo. 

It happened overnight on Broadway near Shadowlawn. 

Police say the driver crashed into a parked car, which then caught fire. 

The driver then fled the scene of foot, leaving behind an uninjured female passenger. 

That passenger has been questioned by police. 

