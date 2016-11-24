One Clyde family does 'Moore' for Christmas lights

After finishing their Thanksgiving turkey, the Moore family turned on Christmas cheer for their whole community.

"We started, I believe, with about 12,000 maybe 15,000 lights, and we went from there,”

explained Brain Moore. “Every year, we just got addicted to it and just went and went and went."

"We don't do anything small here,” added his wife, Kendra. “We love Christmas, we love lights, we love music and we love spreading joy."

Clyde has their own version of the Griswold’s… with 100,000 lights!

If you drive down County Road 228, you'll see for yourself. The Moores debuted their light show Thursday.

The family owns a roadside market that their community supports every year, so the Moores wanted to thank them in a unique way.

"It's like nothing, to see kids get out at the end of the road, dance around to the lights and music,” said Brian. “Secondly, they give us everything in the spring and summer for our vegetable crop, so we have to give back to them somehow. And this is one way we can do it."

The couple bonded over their love for Christmas, and ever since they got married five years ago, they have added more and more to their light show.

Beyond hoping the community enjoys their efforts, they also are collecting canned goods for the Clyde Food Pantry.

"Any canned food item that they are willing to share,” said Kendra. “It's just a wonderful thing for those who we know are in need."

While the nearly 100,000 lights add to the Moore’s electricity bill, they say it’s worth it.

Some community members stop by the Moore’s home every year, while others who were visiting for Thanksgiving got to see the lights for the first time.

"It's just absolutely out of this world,” said Adam Black, a Clyde resident. “We love the music, we stop the cars, we get out, we dance, we love it all."

"It puts us in the spirit and it's just so surreal,” said Matthew Keegan visiting from Chicago. “The pictures and videos won't do this justice you have to see it for yourself."

"You have to see it in person,” added Lindsay Finlay also visiting from Chicago. “It's

incredible."

The light show will be up through the new year at 1894 County Road 228 in Clyde. It starts around dusk and ends on weeknights around 10 p.m. and on weekends at 11 p.m.

This year, Brian and Kendra say they hope to double the 600 cans they donated to the Clyde Food Pantry in 2015.

