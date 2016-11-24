Deputies seize cocaine, heroin & pot in Thanksgiving traffic sto - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deputies seize cocaine, heroin & pot in Thanksgiving traffic stop

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Kentucky woman is in jail after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Putnam County.

Deputies pulled over Makenzie Wiles in Monroe Township around 3:30 p.m. Thanksgiving day.

Wiles’ vehicle was searched after K9 Nero alerted deputies.

The search revealed cocaine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the car, Ashley Montgomery, 27, of Richmond, KY was arrested for drug possession and taken to the Putnam County Jail. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly