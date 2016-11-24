Toledo firefighters spend Thanksgiving at the station

Not everyone could spend Thanksgiving with their families, including firefighters at Toledo Fire Station 6.

"It's just something that we took an oath to do," said Sharyl Close, Captain of Toledo Fire Station 6. "And we're here. And if we're scheduled to be here, we need to be here."

And on a day like thanksgiving where house fires are three times more likely to happen than any other time of the year, all fire departments expect to be very busy.

They even had to leave mid interview to head out for an EMS call.

But despite the business of the day, they still made time to cook that turkey dinner at the station.

For Ian Hopkins, who grew up with a fire fighting dad, he says he's used to it.

"It was always a fun experience for me growing up," said Hopkins. "When I was little, I remember my mom taking me to the fire station, and my dad working on the holidays - going in and visiting them and saying hi to the guys for a bit."

And some of the firefighters had family visit the station for the day.

"We spend a third of our lives together, you know, we've become very close," said Close. "Our families start intermingling; We do things off the job together. Our kids grow up together, so it truly is a family environment."

