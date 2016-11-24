Fan watches Anthony Wayne Generals from nearly 7,000 miles away

There's a lot to be thankful for if you're an Anthony Wayne football player this year. The Generals are having the best year in school history. But one of their biggest fans has had to watch this incredible run from overseas.

As Anthony Wayne prepares for the State Final Four, Quarterback Nick Schneider has a lot on his plate. He's leading his team in to unchartered territory and this week they will be the underdog against the two-time defending state champs.

But while he's playing, his brother won't be in the stands. He'll be following the game from nearly 7,000 miles away.

"I'm supposed to be working," says Vinnie Schneider. "But they all know when it's Saturday morning, Friday night back home, I'm outside trying to get service any way I can. Listening to the games or Facetiming. This is the first time Anthony Wayne's ever done this. They've got an awesome team and an awesome coach. They're making history."

Vinnie Scheider is Nick's big brother. He's currently serving a 6-month tour at Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar with the Air National Guard. He is a 2014 graduate of Anthony Wayne and played football himself. He's done his best to keep track of the games during this playoff run and is Nick's biggest fan.

"It's cool because every time I Facetime him, he gets on right away and he's all excited to ask me about everything," says Nick. "He asks me how the next team looks and how the game went and just breaking down everything that happened that week and it's a lot of fun."

Football has brought the Schneider brothers closer. But back in August, there was some thought that Nick's season would be in jeopardy. He broke his collarbone in their first scrimmage but he battled back and now has his team 2 wins from a State Title.

"When he got injured, it was one of those disappointing things," says Head Coach Andy Brungard. "Him and his brother always talk about it. How he can improve. How his game is going and stuff like that. I feel like he's another coach from having an older brother. When he got healthy, I feel like some of that has helped him focus, because now him and his brother have something to talk about."

"To come back and play, and not only come back and play, but play well, and not only get your team to the playoffs but to the State Final Four, it's pretty amazing," says Vinnie.

"We've gotta focus on what we've gotta do and I'll talk to him every day," says Nick. "He'll say the same thing he always says: good luck and lets go play the game."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.