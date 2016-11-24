Trading Turkeys for Trees: Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm opens Friday

A local Christmas tree farm opens for business on Black Friday, letting people officially turn from turkeys to trees.

But on Thursday, Duke Wheeler's Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm was all about food and family.

Duke's wife Martha says once tree-selling starts, they'll be busy, so Thanksgiving is the way they get together and relax before the season begins.

"We cherish this little bit of time here all together," said Martha.

Longtime family friend Joni Arredia says a Thanksgiving with the Wheeler family is all about love.

"So thankful to have them in our life," said Joni Arredia.

But after the meal, it's time to switch gears.

Owner Duke Wheeler says the tree crop looks good this year, and he expects Friday to be a busy day.

He says the experience is more important than the tree itself, and he's excited to see people start or continue a Christmas tradition.

"We have a lot of families that have been coming here for years, so it's great to see them grow, see new babies each year, babies that were in strollers last year - they're walking this year. So it's a great time of year for our whole family," said Duke.

Families can have their pick of the 75-80,000 trees at Wheeler Farms starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.