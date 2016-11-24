Area Office of Aging serves up free Thanksgiving meal to seniors

Anyone over the age of 60 was able to get a free, warm meal for Thanksgiving from the Area Office on Aging Thursday.

For the second year in a row, employees provided plenty of food for people who otherwise might have spent the holiday alone.

"There is a lot of isolated older adults, and we just want to make sure that, on this holiday especially, that people always have a place to go to get a good warm meal," said Rebecca Liebes, Director of Wellness for the Area Office on Aging

Plates were packed with all kinds of Thanksgiving food.

"Turkey and gravy, we're having pumpkin pie, whip cream, wow, a lot of nice food," said Judy Gleason.

"It was hot, warm - very tasty," said Dorthy Henderson.

A lot of the people who came to the lunch live right across the street from the Margaret Hunt Senior Center at the Lakewoods Senior Apartments.

Many of them agree, this sense of community created is great for them.

"This is my family, this is really, my only, and my first family, that I have, and I love sharing the holiday with them," said Gleason.

Although many of these seniors could have spent this holiday alone without this meal, they all agree, there are still plenty of things they are thankful for.

"I'm thankful just to be alive, and thank God for taking care of me, and letting me be able to take care of myself," said Henderson.

The Area Office on Aging plans to keep the tradition going in the coming years.

