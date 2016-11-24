Wayne State University officer dies from gunshot wound

(Source: Steve Perez/Detroit News via AP). Police stand near the command center as they search for a suspect in the shooting of a Wayne State University officer Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Detroit.

A Wayne State University police officer has died a day after he was shot in the head while on patrol near the campus.

Detroit police say 29-year-old Collin Rose died Wednesday about 5:45 p.m. at a hospital.

Rose was on duty Tuesday evening when he radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles and that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Officers who arrived on the scene found Rose injured on the ground.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was arrested late Tuesday night a few blocks from where Rose was shot, but no charges have been filed.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson says Rose, a five-year veteran of the university's police force, is the only Wayne State officer killed in the line of duty.

"This is a tragedy felt by all of us. Collin and his family and friends, his fiancee, and our campus and community," Wilson said.

Gov. Rick Snyder released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Collin Rose and my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and coworkers during this tragic time. Officer Rose was well-respected by fellow law enforcement officers and the community for his work and his commitment to serving others. May he rest in peace knowing that Michiganders are collectively mourning his loss and that we will support his family, friends and colleagues to the best of our ability while they grieve."

The Detroit Dog Rescue, where Rose's fiancee works, posted their condolences on their Facebook page.

