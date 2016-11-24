Retired Fort Wayne radio broadcaster Bob Chase dies at 90

Bob Chase, a retired Fort Wayne radio broadcaster who was the longtime voice of the Fort Wayne Komets minor league hockey team, has died. He was 90.

Friend and biographer Blake Sebring says Chase died Thursday at a Fort Wayne hospital.

Chase retired in 2009 after 56 years with WOWO radio. The News-Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2g8ZrRU ) Chase was born Robert Donald Wallenstein in Negaunee, Michigan. He adopted his wife's maiden name, Chase, when he joined WOWO in 1953 because the program manager thought Wallenstein was too long.

The Komets said in a statement Chase spent 63 seasons through last season calling games rink-side. General manager David Franke called Chase "a legend in every sense of the word."

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Murph, one daughter and three sons.

