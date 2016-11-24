Bedford HS Marching Band in Chicago for Thanksgiving Day Parade - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bedford HS Marching Band in Chicago for Thanksgiving Day Parade

(Source: Bedford Township, Michigan Community Facebook page) (Source: Bedford Township, Michigan Community Facebook page)
CHICAGO, IL (WTOL) -

While you were preparing for a holiday meal with your family, the Bedford High School marching band was strutting their stuff in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade! 

