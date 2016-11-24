TripAdvisor: Nation's top Thanksgiving traditions

Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same.
So, what are the top holiday traditions?
TripAdvisor surveyed more than 5,000 people. According to the results, the majority of Americans will enjoy holiday meals, watch sports, and share what they are thankful for this Thursday.
In fact, the top 5 Thanksgiving traditions people will partake include:
With a total of 39% traveling for the holiday, the favorite Thanksgiving foods worth traveling for include:
Happy Thanksgiving!
Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.