TripAdvisor: Nation's top Thanksgiving traditions

Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same.

So, what are the top holiday traditions?

TripAdvisor surveyed more than 5,000 people. According to the results, the majority of Americans will enjoy holiday meals, watch sports, and share what they are thankful for this Thursday.

In fact, the top 5 Thanksgiving traditions people will partake include:

80% will join family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner

49% plan to watch football games or sporting events on TV

48% will share what they are thankful for

44% will watch festive parades or holiday movies on TV

33% plan to decorate for the December holidays

With a total of 39% traveling for the holiday, the favorite Thanksgiving foods worth traveling for include:

Turkey

Stuffing

Pumpkin Pie

Cranberry Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

Happy Thanksgiving!

