Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam going around our area.

Officers say a Lucas County woman was recently cheated out of $4,000!

They say she got a call from a man posing as a sheriff's office employee, telling her she had missed jury duty and to avoid arrest, she had to buy prepaid Green Dot cards.

She then bought the cards, called the number back and provided the numbers on them.

The sheriff's office says don't fall for scams like this.

