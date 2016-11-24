Police: Don't become a target of theft this Black Friday

After the big turkey dinner many will be walking off those extra calories with some Black Friday shopping.

But while you're hitting the stores for some great holiday deals, criminals will be shopping for your stuff!

Police, however, say there are a number of ways to avoid becoming a victim.

"It's most important that people just use common sense. Don't keep valuables exposed inside your car even if you are in a hurry and you think 'I'm just going to run in and run out.' That's most likely when the thieves are going to target your car," said Lt. Kevin Braun.

This year Toledo police are handing out vehicle report cards, letting drivers know if they're a target.

"It's just something that we do to educate people. It helps them see if the police are out, then most likely crooks are too," said Lt. Braun.

Toledo police expect to give at least 2,000 vehicle report cards this year.

