Lovers' quarrel lands man behind bars

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend on the streets of north Toledo ended with a man in jail and a woman seriously hurt.

Alan Drane, 23, is charged with felonious assault following an incident that occurred Wednesday night in north Toledo.

Toledo police say Drane got into an argument with his girlfriend of three months and stole the keys to her car, hopped inside and started to leave. They say as he sped down Page Street as his girlfriend held onto the car, dragging her quit a way down the street.

Officers say she let go and tumbled across the street.

Police say another driver had to swerve to avoid hitting her.

Drane is set to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday.

He remained jailed at the time this story was written.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.