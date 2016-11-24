Lovers' quarrel lands man behind bars - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lovers' quarrel lands man behind bars

Alan Drane (Source: Toledo Police) Alan Drane (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend on the streets of north Toledo ended with a man in jail and a woman seriously hurt.

Alan Drane, 23, is charged with felonious assault following an incident that occurred Wednesday night in north Toledo.

Toledo police say Drane got into an argument with his girlfriend of three months and stole the keys to her car, hopped inside and started to leave. They say as he sped down Page Street as his girlfriend held onto the car, dragging her quit a way down the street.  

Officers say she let go and tumbled across the street.

Police say another driver had to swerve to avoid hitting her.

Drane is set to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday. 

He remained jailed at the time this story was written. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly