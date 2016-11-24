Police look for people involved in Clyde home invasion, said to be armed and dangerous

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police are looking for four people involved in a home invasion in Clyde early Thanksgiving morning. The group is considered armed and dangerous.

They were last seen in Perrysburg Township, but police do not believe they are still in town.

According to the homeowner, who did not want to be identified, he heard a light knock on the door at his home on North Main Street and answered it. He was met by two men and two women, one armed with a gun.

"Told me to shut up, be quiet and go upstairs. So I went upstairs," he said. "That's when they started pretty much saying 'What do you got? Where's your jewelry? Where's your guns? Where's your safe?'"

While one of the men held the homeowner at gun point, the others rifled through his things, taking everything they could carry.

"My TV, my phone, my checkbook, my keys, my wallet with some cash in it," he said. "I had two jugs of change in my closet, and they took that too."

Once the man was able to call police, they pinged his cell phone, which lead them to Perrysburg Township.

The group was last seen on surveillance video at Walmart. They were spotted with a large amount of coins, using the coin exchange machine.

"Between being scared and mad, what do you do?" said the victim. "I can't change it; I can't chase them. What's that gonna do?"

Anyone with information on the home invasion should contact the Clyde Police Department at 419-547-9555.

