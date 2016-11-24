Gas station worker arrested for printing bogus money orders - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gas station worker arrested for printing bogus money orders

Police have arrested a north Toledo woman for theft after they say she stole hundreds of dollars from her employer through money orders.

Police say Keionna Bryant, 20, would print money orders and then give the cash to her family and friends. 

A manager at the Stop and Go at 5131 W. Alexis Rd. says it totaled nearly $1,700.

The incident(s) occurred in June and were reportedly caught on the store's surveillance system.

Bryant is scheduled for her initial court appearance on these charges on Monday. 

She remained in the Lucas County Jail at the time this story was written. 

