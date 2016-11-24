Gas station worker arrested for printing bogus money orders

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police have arrested a north Toledo woman for theft after they say she stole hundreds of dollars from her employer through money orders.

Police say Keionna Bryant, 20, would print money orders and then give the cash to her family and friends.

A manager at the Stop and Go at 5131 W. Alexis Rd. says it totaled nearly $1,700.

The incident(s) occurred in June and were reportedly caught on the store's surveillance system.

Bryant is scheduled for her initial court appearance on these charges on Monday.

She remained in the Lucas County Jail at the time this story was written.

