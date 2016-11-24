Police look for driver responsible for 3-car crash in west Toled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for driver responsible for 3-car crash in west Toledo

At least one person is on the run after a three-car crash in west Toledo. 

It happened just after 3 a.m. at Upton and Sylvania. 

Toledo police say the driver that caused the crash ran through a red light before slamming into two cars. That driver then fled the scene. 

Four people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.  

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111. 

