Police investigate abuse of man with developmental disability, state workers arrested

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police have arrested two men with abusing a patient at the medical facility.

Jacob Mason, 33, and Timothy Anderson, 25, are both charged with one count of patient abuse.

Both men are accused of taking the victim from the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center on South Detroit Avenue to a secluded hallway and beating and kicking him.

Police say the victim had bruises and cuts on his chest, neck and arm.

Mason and Anderson are scheduled to be arraigned next week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.