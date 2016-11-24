Police investigate abuse of man with developmental disability, s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigate abuse of man with developmental disability, state workers arrested

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
Jacob Mason (Source: Toledo Police) Jacob Mason (Source: Toledo Police)
Timothy Anderson (Source: Toledo Police) Timothy Anderson (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police have arrested two men with abusing a patient at the medical facility.

Jacob Mason, 33, and Timothy Anderson, 25, are both charged with one count of patient abuse.

Both men are accused of taking the victim from the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center on South Detroit Avenue to a secluded hallway and beating and kicking him.

Police say the victim had bruises and cuts on his chest, neck and arm.

Mason and Anderson are scheduled to be arraigned next week. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly