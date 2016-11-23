Drivers deal with holiday traffic, weather

Millions of people made the road trip to see family so they could be there just in time for the holiday.

With turkey and other holiday fixings on the brain, nothing could stop drivers from making the trek both near and far.

"To get my moms home cooking, very important," Alfrazier White said. "Because there's nothing like home cooking, a decent, hot meal, so it felt really good."

White is a truck driver and has been gone for three months. He's in town to join his family for Thanksgiving and mentioned how getting to Toledo from Wisconsin was no easy task.

"Traffic. Everyone is in a rush. And it makes it tough to get home safely," said White.

But while traffic was an issue for White, a Michigan family dealt with another problem, rough road conditions.

"The weather was horrible in Michigan, so sleet, very wet. It's slowly getting better. So I'm just hoping it continues to stay that way," said Christine Osgood.

The Pilot Station along I-280 in Perrysburg is where WTOL spoke to Christine Osgood and her family. They were headed to Youngstown for turkey day. A tradition they do every year.

"We do it every Thanksgiving no matter what," says Osgood. "My husband and I were just talking we done this four hour drive in nine hours. We don't miss it. We just don't miss it."

Both people were just happy to be with family or on their way to family, despite the traffic and weather.

