54% of Oregon bars failed compliance check, sold alcohol to underage

Bars will see their busiest night of the year Wednesday as people reconnect before the Thanksgiving holiday. But some of those establishments in Oregon were caught breaking the law earlier this week.

Oregon Police Chief says their annual compliance checks were concerning this year as more than half of the establishments checked were in violation.

Officers say they don't try to trick businesses, but simply send in an underage person to try to purchase alcohol. If the underage person is successful in obtaining alcohol, then the seller gets a citation and must appear in court.

"In 12 of the 22 attempts, they were successful in purchasing the alcohol, which is a clear violation of the law and can lead to many bad things happening," said Chief Michael Navarre.

Oregon Police say they try to hit more than 30 locations for compliance checks, but this year they couldn't because of the paperwork for those in violation.

"All we want them to do is check the ID,” said Chief Navarre. “In most cases, when they sell to the person that is under the age of 21, they never even ask for the ID, and it only takes a few extra seconds."

Bonfire Bar and Grill on Navarre was one of the businesses that passed the compliance check. They take extra precautions to avoid selling to minors, especially on nights that are as busy as Thanksgiving Eve.

"We check absolutely everybody's ID,” said Manager Stephanie Futrell. “It doesn't matter how old they are. We have a system that you can actually swipe it through and check to see if the ID is expired, or if they have the wrong ID or anything like that. All the girls are trained to know to check IDs, faces, expiration dates, all that kind of stuff, and we're really big sticklers about it."

Bonfire Bar and Grill has extra waiters, bartenders and bouncers planned for the influx of people expected for Thanksgiving Eve and even have

a black light party planned.

Not only will they be checking IDs but also providing a shuttle bus for those looking for a safe ride home from the bar. Chief Michael Navarre of the Oregon Police Department says having a sober driver is the most important thing for those going out.

He also suggests establishments that sell alcohol should look into training to avoid future violations, because they will be out again in the future.

A free program is offered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Alcohol Server Knowledge program.

