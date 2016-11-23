Lucas Co. election results have been authorized

It’s official – following approval from board members earlier today, the election results for Lucas County are authorized.

Board members signed off on the various results during a meeting at the Early Vote Center Wednesday.

Board of Elections Director Gina Kaczala says they’re required by law to wait until ten days after the elections, as the validity of some ballots are being checked.

Kaczala says despite some mistakes by poll workers on election day, all votes were checked and accounted for.

“Every ballot issued has a number, we have to account for that number,” Kaczala said. “So if you think ‘oh my gosh, my ballot was left somewhere, we know based on where you voted, we have a tablet, it has those numbers so we have to account, by law, we have to account for every single ballot."

