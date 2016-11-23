Wood Co. Judge: Tiger Ridge animals won't be returned anytime soon

A new decision by a Wood County judge means the exotic animals at Tiger Ridge will not be returned anytime soon.

Judge Reeve Kelsey ordered a stay of judgment Tuesday in connection to the Kenny Hetrick animal case.

Kelsey said the state does not have to return the animals now until the state's appeal is heard in the 6th District Court of Appeals.

