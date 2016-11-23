Family, group team up for community event in Sierah Joughin's name

The death of Sierah Joughin shook all those who heard her story.

Police say the 20-year-old was biking home when she was kidnapped and killed in July. Now, her family is teaming up with a local group to raise awareness and stop violence in Sierah's name.

"We need to take back all of our streets, all of communities, all of our schools, and the Ce the Light program is going to work to do that. We need to fight and we need to fight hard," said Paula Walters, the founder of Standing Courageous.

Thursday, Dec. 1., Standing Courageous is hosting a community awareness event. The program includes self defense, guest speakers and a candlelight vigil at Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Metro Park. Doors open at 4 p.m., and there is a candlelight vigil for Sierah at 6:30 p.m.

Walters says Sierah's nickname was Ce, and the 'Ce the Light' event is to get people actively involved in the community and working to stop all kinds of violence.

"There's so many ways that it affects you, and we just have to get people more engaged and actually making the change," said Walters.

Walters says organizations and speakers will discuss human trafficking, domestic violence and self defense, to name a few. Additionally, she says the name of a bill to create a violent-offender registry in Ohio will be unveiled.

"Standing Courageous, plus the family, feels very passionate about fighting for, you know, those things that we've asked for," said Walters.

Two local legislators are working to sponsor bills on the violent offender registry in Ohio. Senator Randy Gardner (R- District 2) has been on this issue for a few months now, but Walters say Representative Teresa Fedor (D- District 45) is now on board to push the bill through the House.

Walters says they want to add people to the registry who have violent felony convictions, although how long an offender would stay on the list is still being figured out.

"This is going to be huge. We are all going to have to band together to change this," says Walters. "We have to send a message to the political leaders. We need to send a message to violent offenders that 'hey, we're banding together, we're not accepting this anymore.'"

Walters and the Joughin family also have the support of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who says he is working with legislators to make the registry a reality.

