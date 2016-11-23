Toledo police warn about Toledo Edison scammers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police warn about Toledo Edison scammers

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A pair of thieves are cashing in on an old-age scam, but it’s one that works especially on the elderly.

Toledo police say it is a preventable crime, and they are telling people to watch out for their neighbors, and that seniors at home by themselves shouldn’t answer the door.

It happened in a west Toledo neighborhood off Alexis Road. Two men dressed in yellow hard hats and vests knocked on an 81-year-old man’s door and said they were from Toledo Edison. While one person talked to the man outside, the other got inside the victim’s home and got away with check stubs.

Police want anyone with an elderly person in their home to warn them about this scam.

“You don’t have to open your door. You can make them show identification, ask them for a number of a supervisor, and if you feel like you are uncomfortable and not getting the right answer, just call 911. We will have a crew right around the corner to come and check them out,” says Lt.Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Heffernan says this is a common crime that usually hits the area at least once a year by traveling thieves.

If you have seen these scammers in your neighborhood, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-111.

